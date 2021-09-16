New shop sells items made by people who learnt crafts in lockdown
A shop stocking items made by people who have honed their skills during lockdown is bucking high street woes.
Emma Beese and Jo Hiller have been thrilled by the response from customers and local traders to the opening of Interiors @ No. 11 on the marketplace, next to the historic Butter Cross in Bungay.
Shoppers and visitors have been drawn in to browse a unique selection of quirky pre-loved items alongside lamps and shades, cushions, pottery, candles and cards produced during lockdown.
It also stocks throws, cushions and bags all made from recycled plastic bottles.
Jo Hiller said: “Bungay has been going through a bit of a low patch recently with empty shops and a run down hotel making the town look rather sad.
“We’ve had some very positive feedback due mainly to the fact that we are giving those people who have created wonderful items during lockdown a place to exhibit and sell them.”
