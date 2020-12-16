Popular sweet shop becomes 'magical experience' after moving next door

Published: 12:58 PM December 16, 2020

Vanessa Kisby in the new Sweeties store, in New Market, Beccles. - Credit: Nick Butcher Photography

A popular Beccles sweet shop has transformed into an interactive experience straight out of an iconic children's book after moving into the shop next door.

Paul and Vanessa Kisby, owners of Sweeties in New Market, have recreated some of the best-loved features of Roald Dahl's timeless classic Charlie and the Chocolate Factory for the opening of their new, larger store.

Undeterred by the first national lockdown earlier this year, the couple focused on their online sales to reach a national audience, while the resulting surge spawned the idea to move one door along New Market.

Vanessa and Paul Kisby outside the new Sweeties store in New Market, Beccles. - Credit: Nick Butcher Photography

Mr Kisby said: "During the first lockdown we were so busy, I spent most of it in the van doing up to 60 deliveries a day around Norfolk and Suffolk.

"The Beccles shop became like a warehouse.

"We then decided to go online and began to get a following nationwide.

"We knew we needed more space and when this came up, we couldn't refuse.

"Our landlord said he thinks we have turned the whole shop into a destination and experience, rather than a shop, and I think he has hit the nail on the head.

"There's been so much going on in the world this year and we hope that we have been able to make people smile."

Bex Davies with the Golden Ticket vouchers in the new Sweeties store, in New Market, Beccles. - Credit: Nick Butcher Photography

With more than 400 varieties of sweets and chocolates to showcase, the shop's main wall is an explosion of brightly coloured traditional sweet jars, with staff using a sliding ladder to move along the choices.

The bubble gum pink and white décor is interspersed with overhead tubes, stuffed with gobstoppers, which lead to a secret Inventing Room, allowing imaginations to run wild.

The new Sweeties store in New Market, Beccles. - Credit: Nick Butcher Photography

Children can also press a 'magic' button to see their favourite sweets fly out of a shoot, while Willy Wonka chocolate bars and Golden Tickets, in place of a gift voucher, are also on sale.

Mrs Kisby said: "I am just over the moon. It's everything I wanted and more.

"This is my passion, and I just love seeing the children's faces."

The couple are also sponsoring the town's festive show for 2020, Inside the Snowglobe at Beccles Public Hall, with the idea, signage and branding created following discussions with the show's producer Ryan Holt.

After opening a store in Southwold three years ago, the couple expanded to Beccles a year later.

The Golden Ticket vouchers at the new Sweeties store, in New Market, Beccles. - Credit: Nick Butcher Photography



