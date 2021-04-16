Beccles News Bungay News Things to do Sport Support Us Subscribe
McDonald's branch to close for up to three months

Reece Hanson

Published: 11:51 AM April 16, 2021    Updated: 12:42 PM April 16, 2021
McDonald's restaurant, Gillingham near Beccles.PHOTO: Nick Butcher

A Norfolk McDonald's is to close for up to three months from Monday.

The fast food restaurant off the A143 and A146 roundabout at Gillingham, near Beccles, is set to undergo a major refurbishment, and will close their doors and drive-thru until July.

A spokesperson for McDonald's said: "Our Beccles restaurant will be closed from Monday, April 19, to undergo an exciting refurbishment, which will see the addition of some new digital features.

"We look forward to welcoming customers again toward the end of July."

The closest two McDonald's are in Pakefield and Lowestoft town centre, while another Lowestoft site is expected to open at Mill Road shortly.

With work getting underway in January, the new Lowestoft branch will create more than 55 new jobs, and is expected to open on Wednesday, April 21.

Beccles News

Thomas Chapman
Matthew Earth
Reece Hanson
