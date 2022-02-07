Delight as independent jewellers lands excellence award

Oliver & J Jewellery Beccles, who have been awarded the title of Best Independent Designer Jewellery Store in Suffolk. Left to right: Owner Renee with Sally, sales advisor and Emily, shop manager. - Credit: Paul Berry, Oliver & J Jewellery

Staff and management at an independent jewellers are celebrating after winning a prestigious award.

Beccles-based Oliver & J Jewellery has just been awarded the title of best independent designer jewellery store in Suffolk by an online magazine.

The independent store on Blyburgate was crowned by LUXlife magazine as part of its Global Excellence Awards.

Now in its fifth year, the LUXlife Magazine Global Excellence Awards showcase the companies and individuals achieving excellence in their industries, with each of the winners described as having gone above and beyond to outshine the competition.

Co-ordinator Gabrielle Ellis said: “I offer my sincere congratulations to all the nominees and winners!

"While you are indeed excellent, we are so excited to see what you achieve in 2022.”

The shop opened in 2016 after Renee Kathuria, a retired Beccles GP, fulfilled her dream of owning a jewellery shop.

Mrs Kathuria said: “To receive this award after just five years of trading is absolutely fantastic.

“Beccles is such a lovely place to have a shop.

"We are blessed with being part of a thriving retail community and by having so many loyal returning customers.”

Renee works part time in the shop and employs one full time and three other part time members of staff.

The shop also uses the services of a semi-retired local goldsmith for jewellery repairs and the creation of bespoke designs. He works exclusively for Oliver & J.

When asked what has made the business so successful, Mrs Kathuria said: “We offer a wide range of engagement and wedding bands with a bespoke diamond service, fine gemstone jewellery, and gold and silver designs from around the country.

"We have some pieces to buy for less than £20 so we really have something for everyone.

"Plus the staff are great at getting to know customers so everyone leaves the shop with the perfect purchase.”

From time to time Renee’s husband, Paul Berry, also a retired GP, can be found in the shop serving customers as the store is named after Renee and Paul’s grown up children Oliver and Jessica.