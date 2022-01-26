Family business eyes expansion with plans for 'innovative building'

A "world-leading" family-run business has unveiled plans for a custom-build manufacturing facility in its south Norfolk hometown.

Loddon-based Panel Graphic has submitted a planning application to South Norfolk District Council for the facility, which would be built on land north of Beccles Road and be called The Portal.

The two-storey development would accommodate the manufacturing facility, rentable office space and would also include a function room for use by the community.

Company director Carly Earl said: "Loddon Business Park has served us well for over 20 years and in that time we have expanded and extended our current facilities to its maximum potential.

"The company's ambitious growth plans and exciting new automotive contracts require the company to expand further.

"For us to remain in Loddon, the only option for us would be a new purpose built facility.

"The modern innovative building will attract new business and allow the production of pending contracts, also allowing us to double our current workforce offering local people much needed high quality jobs with skilled training.

"It will also incorporate additional office space for new upcoming small businesses and provide a modern function suite for local groups and the community to use."

The site would be accessed from a new junction on Beccles Road, while two parking areas are proposed, including one for members of the public.

Managing director Steve Earl added: "This bold expansion for a small family business is unique for the UK.

"I have always been a believer in exceptional quality and we focus very much on staff training and being able to supply world leading quality and innovations.

"This new headquarters will enable us to attract many blue chip companies to Norfolk and also new staff who would like high quality employment in a modern working environment.

"I would like to think The Portal, as it will be known, will become a shining example of a UK high technology manufacturing centre and bring to Loddon a facility that will follow on from the likes of McLaren and Rolls Royce."