Salon owner offers free haircuts to give back to the community

A salon owner who is looking to give back to the community is offering free haircuts to the vulnerable.

Carla Brown, 42, opened Brown N Crew in Beccles in November 2021, a unisex salon which specialises in hair, beauty and fashion.

Like many local businesses, since opening, the salon has struggled to attract a regular clientele due to the effects of Covid-19.

Miss Brown used to run a mobile salon before setting up her current base at Smallgate in Beccles.

She has been inspired to give back to the community and town which have been supportive with helping her to establish her salon.

She said: "Offering free haircuts to people is great because it boosts their confidence and makes them feel better about themselves.

"It is particularly good for people who are unemployed and who want to look smart for upcoming job interviews.

"I've handed in a few vouchers to the Beccles Community Hub but so far there hasn't been too many takers.

"The ten vouchers are aimed at anyone who is unemployed, homeless or is suffering from health issues."

Miss Brown has been inspired to give a helping hand because of the impact of Covid and recent rises in energy prices.

"These are hard times for everyone," she said.

"If I can give a helping hand in anyway I can that is what I will do."

It hasn't been the easiest of starts for Brown N Crew though and Miss Brown highlighted that there is still a reluctance for some people to venture out.

She said: "Small businesses like mine have been impacted a lot.

"These days you have to offer multiple services which is why my business has branched out not only as a hair salon but also a beauty and fashion business.

"I'm more than happy to help others in any way I can.

"If these free haircuts are a success then I will continue to offer them to people in the town.

"I've been helped by many people before and it is always nice to give back.

"I just want to give back a little love and kindness."

People can book an appointment via telephone on 01502 219192 and must have a voucher.