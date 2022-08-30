Shop owner's anger as window smashed by vandals

An independent shop has had its window smashed, leaving its owners distraught.

Muse Ladies Fashion, on Earsham Street in Bungay, had its window vandalised been 10pm Saturday, August 27 and 8am the following morning.

Business owner and manager Jan Putman received a call from a member of the public early on Sunday morning to inform her the shop window was smashed.

She said: "When I answered the call I felt really really sick that this had happened to me.

"And when I saw the damage I broke down and cried."

Smashed shop window at Muse Ladies Fashion on Earsham Street Bungay. - Credit: John Putman

Mrs Putman called the police to inform them of the vandalism to the shop.

Now, she has called for more awareness to protect town centre stores like her own, as well as punishment for those behind the vandalism.

She said: "We have worked so hard to open this business.

"I think that Bungay needs a bit more street awareness to protect businesses and community members.

"I think that the perpetrators should be named and shamed for this," she said.

The store owners say they are unsure who and why somebody has done this to their business as they seek answers.

Mrs Putman, however, praised the support of the local community following the vandalism.

She said: "I would say the damage was alcohol-fuelled behaviour.

"I have felt so much support from the community after this happened.

"The people care deeply about the town and everybody's warmth has been lovely.

"It could have been much worse. Nothing was stolen and nobody was hurt."

A spokesperson for Suffolk Police said: "A window of a business in Earsham Street was smashed between 10.30pm on August 27 and 8.15am on August 28.

"Nothing was stolen, and there was no sign of forced entry.

"Anyone who witnessed the criminal damage or who has any information is asked to contact officers."

Information can be passed over by calling Suffolk Police on the 101 non-emergency phone number, quoting crime reference 37/55471/22.

Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers 100pc anonymously on 0800 555 111.