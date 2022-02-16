Pictures show Starbucks drive-thru in development at service station
- Credit: Archant
Pictures taken show a brand new Starbucks drive-thru development at the Norwich Road Services in Gillingham near Beccles.
The Hearts Services in Gillingham, Norfolk, currently includes a McDonald's restaurant and petrol station.
It will also soon become home to a farm shop alongside a Starbucks and other fast food eatery after site agents were given planning permission for the development in 2020.
The existing McDonald’s closed for three months to have an extension built, an outdoors seating and play area, and a reconfigured drive-through lane.
A new roundabout within the developed services complex has also been built which connects up to the two brand new drive-through restaurants and farm shop.
Plans submitted to South Norfolk Council say both the drive-thru restaurants will be open 24 hours.
The proposed farm shop will be open from 7am-9pm every day. Developers said the three new businesses will create 77 jobs.
Once all development is complete, the complex will have an extra 97 car parking spaces for all of the businesses.