Pictures show Starbucks drive-thru in development at service station

Author Picture Icon

Jasper King

Published: 3:48 PM February 16, 2022
The new Drive Thru Starbucks at the Norwich Road Services in Gillingham. Picture: Archant

The new Drive Thru Starbucks at the Norwich Road Services in Gillingham. Picture: Archant - Credit: Archant

Pictures taken show a brand new Starbucks drive-thru development at the Norwich Road Services in Gillingham near Beccles.

The Hearts Services in Gillingham, Norfolk, currently includes a McDonald's restaurant and petrol station.

It will also soon become home to a farm shop alongside a Starbucks and other fast food eatery after site agents were given planning permission for the development in 2020.

The new Drive Thru Starbucks at the Norwich Road Services in Gillingham. Picture: Archant

Most of the exterior has now been built. Picture: Archant - Credit: Archant

The existing McDonald’s closed for three months to have an extension built, an outdoors seating and play area, and a reconfigured drive-through lane.

A new roundabout within the developed services complex has also been built which connects up to the two brand new drive-through restaurants and farm shop.

The Norwich Road Services in Gillingham where they are building a new Drive Thru Starbucks. Picture:

The Norwich Road Services in Gillingham where they are building a new Drive Thru Starbucks. Picture: Archant - Credit: Archant

Plans submitted to South Norfolk Council say both the drive-thru restaurants will be open 24 hours.

The proposed farm shop will be open from 7am-9pm every day. Developers said the three new businesses will create 77 jobs.

Once all development is complete, the complex will have an extra 97 car parking spaces for all of the businesses.

The Norwich Road Services in Gillingham where they are building a new Drive Thru Starbucks. Picture:

The Norwich Road Services in Gillingham where they are building a new Drive Thru Starbucks. Picture: Archant - Credit: Archant

The Norwich Road Services in Gillingham where they are building a new Drive Thru Starbucks. Picture:

The Norwich Road Services in Gillingham where they are building a new Drive Thru Starbucks. Picture: Archant - Credit: Archant


