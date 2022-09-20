Homemade 'delicious seasonal treats' to be served at new town café

24-year old Rosie Garland is 'excited and delighted' to be opening her first business - Credit: Archant

A 24-year-old Suffolk entrepreneur has cooked up her first-ever business as she gets set to launch a new café in a market town.

Rosie Garland, who lives in Halesworth, hopes she will have her new shop on the Thoroughfare, opposite The Hart pub, ready by October.

Miss Garland was raised on a farm in Blyford and is going to name her café, 'Rhubarb & Rose'.

The name's inspiration reflects Miss Garland's business model of being centred on sustainable, seasonal and local produce.

A 'Rustic Cream Sponge' Wedding cake Miss Garland made - Credit: Three Flowers Photography

Miss Garland said: "Rhubarb & Rose are examples of two seasonal produces, so the name is in the spirit of how my business will operate.

"I am going to be using local and seasonal produce, supporting local trade and being as eco friendly as I possibly can.

"I live a two minute walk from the Thoroughfare, so I am lucky as this will also reduce fuel usage and emission levels.

"I am really keen to teach customers of the value of seasonal food to ultimately reduce food waste.

"Regarding products which I will have to import, I will be using a local suppliers, for example, my coffee beans will be sourced directly from a coffee farmer.

"I will be encouraging customers to bring their own flask or mugs to save waste, little things such as this will be greatly beneficial for an eco and sustainable business model."

Miss garland's Lime and Courgette cake - courgettes grown in Snape - Credit: Rosie Garland

Since Miss Garland was a little child helping her mother in the kitchen, she has always had the desire to start her own business.

Miss Garland has worked in the catering profession for the ten years, most recently for the National Trust as the food and beverage manager at Dunwich Heath, where she gained the knowledge necessary to start her own business.

"When I was younger I always used to help mum cook and this has stayed with me forever.

"Throughout my career I have always loved customer service, cooking and baking, and it has always been my dream to open my own café."

Miss Garland's very own 'Indulgent chocolate cake' - Credit: Rosie Garland

Miss Garland's products will all be homemade, from locally sourced produce - and the baker will even take special requests and cater for events.

Miss Garland said: "In Halesworth there isn't anywhere you can go for a specialised cake for any occasion, wedding, birthdays, or events.

"I hope people to start coming to me as this is a niche and new to the town," she said.

