Two new Beccles businesses enjoying good start to life

''Antiques at Four' and 'Get Sassy' are situated at 4 and 4a Blyburgate. - Credit: Kate Lee

Two new business in Beccles have opened their doors and say 'business is booming'.

One Ibiza-inspired shop owner is aiming to bring some the style from the white island to Beccles, while their neighbours, who have dealt antiques their whole lives, have found a home for their passion.

Krissy Powley, 51, used to run a handbag shop in Ibiza for over 20 years and has since returned to her home town Beccles to open Get Sassy at 4a Blyburgate.

Mrs Powley said: "I have been open for eleven weeks now, and I couldn't have wished for a better start.

"We have been so busy and have had many customers spreading the word.

"People are coming from all over the place to see what I am selling. Being a born-and-bred Beccles girl, it's nice to see old but familiar faces now I'm back."

Mrs Powles' stock is seasonal, currently selling sunglasses, flip flops and sandals, as well as year round items such as, hand made jewellery, fashion accessories, clothes and of course handbags.

Steve Lee in his shop, Antiques at Four, in Blyburgate, Beccles. - Credit: Denise Bradley/Archant 2022

Next door at 4 Blyburgate, Kate and Steven Lee, 51, opened Antiques at Four six weeks ago.

Mr Lee said: "We saw an opportunity during COVID and bought the shop and spent a long period transforming the former book shop into the antiques centre it is now.

"We have 12 antiques dealers selling within our shop, each selling their own unique and individual products - ranging from modern collectables, art, jewellery, traditional antiques and furniture."

Steve Lee in his shop, Antiques at Four, in Blyburgate, Beccles, with a 1919 arts and crafts silver bowl in the original box. - Credit: Denise Bradley/Archant 2022

Being shop neighbours, Mrs Powley and Mr and Mrs Lee have formed a good working relationship.

Mr Lee said: "In recent years, Blyburgate has been gentrified and rejuvenated.

"It's a really nice up and coming street, with great independent shops and a true sense of community among shop owners.

Items for sale in the new shop, Antiques at Four, in Blyburgate, Beccles. - Credit: Denise Bradley/Archant 2022

"My wife and I are pleased with how things have started, we are looking for customers who are in search of quality products which are a little bit different.

"Perfect for gifts, treating yourself, household items, we have all sorts for anybody - we buy goods as well as sell too," he said.

Both 'Get Sassy' and 'Antiques at Four' have Facebook pages with additional information about their business.

A 1930 art deco bowl for sale in the new shop, Antiques at Four, in Blyburgate, Beccles. - Credit: Denise Bradley/Archant 2022

Steve Lee at his shop, Antiques at Four, in Blyburgate, Beccles. - Credit: Denise Bradley/Archant 2022



