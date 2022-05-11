Town's popular card shop waves goodbye after five years

Wave in Bungay Market Place is set to close on Sunday, May 15 after five years, Mary Seamons manager is pictured. - Credit: Jasper King

A town's popular card shop will be waving its final goodbye this Sunday as it closes for the final time after five years.

Wave in Bungay has been a popular staple of the town centre for five years selling a range of greeting cards to locals and visitors in the town.

But now owner of the store Sarah Green has decided to close their doors after the lease came to its natural end and focus on running her other store High Tide in Southwold which has been open for 12 years.

Wave on Market Place in Bungay. - Credit: Google

Ms Green said that a mixture of factors contributed to the closure but that the business was still profitable and operational.

She said: "The lease has come to its natural end so we thought it would be the perfect time to move on and focus on the other card store in Southwold called High Tide.

"Bungay town centre has not been as busy since many of the high street banks closed and footfall is down in the town.

"Parking has also become more restricted in the town as well and much of this has resulted in us deciding to concentrate on business in Southwold instead."

Ms Green recalled good memories of first opening the shop in Bungay in 2017 when there were no other card shops in the town during the time.

"We were all very enthusiastic and excited to open in the town," she said.

"The first year was lovely and the reception we received from the people of Bungay was great.

"We quickly established a regular and loyal customer base.

"There have been highs and lows since opening and Covid was certainly tough but it isn't the reason we are closing the shop in Bungay."

Ms Green went on to thank both customers and staff who have supported Wave over the years.

She said: "I would like to dedicate a special thanks to our loyal customers and staff throughout the years because without you we wouldn't be where we are today.

"A very special thanks to Mary Seamons who has been an excellent manager at Wave and who will be missed so much."