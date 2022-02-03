Beccles News Bungay News Things to do Sport Support Us Subscribe
CCTV images released following three thefts from two Tesco stores

Author Picture Icon

Timothy Bradford

Published: 5:59 PM February 3, 2022
Three images of a man who police would like to talk to regarding three thefts from Tesco shops in Beccles

Three images of a man who police would like to talk to regarding three thefts from Tesco shops in Beccles - Credit: Suffolk police

CCTV images related to a spate of thefts from two different Tesco stores in Beccles have been released. 

Suffolk police is investigating three thefts and has released images of a man officers would like to talk to about the incidents.

An image of the man Suffolk police would like to talk to regarding three thefts from Beccles Tesco

An image of the man Suffolk police would like to talk to regarding three thefts from Beccles Tesco - Credit: Suffolk police

Two of the incidents occurred at the Tesco on George Westwood Way, one on Thursday 11 November 2021 between 9.45am and 10.50am, and on Tuesday 1 February 2022 between 9.35am and 10.15am. 

Another incident also occurred at the Tesco on Gresham Road, on November 18, 2021, between 10.10am and 10.25am.

A second image of the man Suffolk police would like to talk to regarding three thefts from Beccles Tesco

A second image of the man Suffolk police would like to talk to regarding three thefts from Beccles Tesco - Credit: Suffolk police

On all of these occasions, a man entered the store several times and removed the security tags from bottles of alcohol. 

He then carried the bottle out of the store without paying for them.

An image of the man Suffolk police would like to talk to regarding three thefts from Beccles Tesco

A third image of the man Suffolk police would like to talk to regarding three thefts from Beccles Tesco - Credit: Suffolk police

Anyone with information or recognises the man has been asked to contact Suffolk police quoting crime reference number 37/6728/22. 

Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.

