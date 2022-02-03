CCTV images released following three thefts from two Tesco stores
- Credit: Suffolk police
CCTV images related to a spate of thefts from two different Tesco stores in Beccles have been released.
Suffolk police is investigating three thefts and has released images of a man officers would like to talk to about the incidents.
Two of the incidents occurred at the Tesco on George Westwood Way, one on Thursday 11 November 2021 between 9.45am and 10.50am, and on Tuesday 1 February 2022 between 9.35am and 10.15am.
Another incident also occurred at the Tesco on Gresham Road, on November 18, 2021, between 10.10am and 10.25am.
On all of these occasions, a man entered the store several times and removed the security tags from bottles of alcohol.
He then carried the bottle out of the store without paying for them.
Anyone with information or recognises the man has been asked to contact Suffolk police quoting crime reference number 37/6728/22.
