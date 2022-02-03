CCTV images released following three thefts from two Tesco stores

Three images of a man who police would like to talk to regarding three thefts from Tesco shops in Beccles - Credit: Suffolk police

CCTV images related to a spate of thefts from two different Tesco stores in Beccles have been released.

Suffolk police is investigating three thefts and has released images of a man officers would like to talk to about the incidents.

An image of the man Suffolk police would like to talk to regarding three thefts from Beccles Tesco - Credit: Suffolk police

Two of the incidents occurred at the Tesco on George Westwood Way, one on Thursday 11 November 2021 between 9.45am and 10.50am, and on Tuesday 1 February 2022 between 9.35am and 10.15am.

Another incident also occurred at the Tesco on Gresham Road, on November 18, 2021, between 10.10am and 10.25am.

A second image of the man Suffolk police would like to talk to regarding three thefts from Beccles Tesco - Credit: Suffolk police

On all of these occasions, a man entered the store several times and removed the security tags from bottles of alcohol.

He then carried the bottle out of the store without paying for them.

A third image of the man Suffolk police would like to talk to regarding three thefts from Beccles Tesco - Credit: Suffolk police

Anyone with information or recognises the man has been asked to contact Suffolk police quoting crime reference number 37/6728/22.

Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.