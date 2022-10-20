Landowner issues update as community group bid to buy popular site

Land owner CEMEX have released an update on the sale of the popular dog walking and fishing location - Credit: Archant

The owners of a popular dog walking spot have issued an update on the sale of the land.

Holton Pits owners CEMEX listed the site for sale in August, with a deadline for formal written bids on September 22.

The sale of the land prompted a spirited community effort to buy the former gravel pit, which CEMEX's statement reveals was one of 17 individual bids to buy the land.

The group named, 'Holton Pits Preservation Group', are led by Halesworth town councillor Rachel Kellett and boast over 100 members, and say they see the site as a profound "community asset".

Holton Pits Preservation group congregate at the site to discuss their bid to 'give the land back to the community'. - Credit: Holton Pits Preservation Group

A spokesperson for CEMEX said: "We have received a total of 17 individual bids from various organisations prior to the deadline in September, and the Holton Pits Preservation Group has been invited to submit a bid.

"The next stage of this process is to reconfirm bids with interested parties, which will happen over the next few weeks. After this is complete a decision will be made and the parties informed.

"CEMEX is committed to attempting to preserve the community’s interests through the intended sale and for this reason, the sale will proceed with an overage clause which will attempt to restrict any future redevelopment aspirations another owner may have.

"We need to ensure that we get the right value for the land whilst also balancing the social needs in the area and protection of biodiversity.

"To the best of our ability, we will ensure the sale is made to an organisation or individual that similarly shares the need to preserve the interests of the community and biodiversity preservation."

Marion Gaze, a member of 'Holton Pits Preservation Group', uses the area on a daily basis says it will be a tragedy for hundreds of local residents if public access to the area was lost.

Mrs Gaze said: "We felt we had to put in a bid because we were fearful we would lose access to the land.

"It is a place people go and walk in the fresh air, go for recreational purposes, sport clubs use the area for summer outside yoga and running clubs, general being wellbeing, walking to the school safely avoiding the road, dog walking, fishing.

"The site has been used by locals endlessly since they stopped quarrying it."