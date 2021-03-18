'Mammoth' challenge boosts charity in memory of keen sportsman

Published: 5:16 PM March 18, 2021

A charity in memory of a keen sportsman has been boosted by a "mammoth" running fundraiser.

Aiden's Gift was set up following the death of Aiden Lowe after a crash on the A143 near Gillingham in 2017, but were forced to cancel a number of planned events last year in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 23-year-old represented local and regional football teams, as well as enjoying basketball, cricket and skiing, with the charity hosting a number of fundraisers, notably an annual football match and family fun day.

Aiden Lowe. Photo: Nick Butcher. - Credit: Nick Butcher

His sister Rachel Davidson said: "We have found it very difficult this past 12 months to do any fundraising, with having to cancel the annual football fun day that would have been held last May, and not being able to host a Valentine's Ball this February as we have done the two years previous.

"So when a family friend, Charlie Jones, said he was going to complete a mammoth running challenge to raise funds for Aiden's Gift, we were very appreciative."

You may also want to watch:

The 4x4x48 challenge involved running four miles every four hours for 48 consecutive hours.

Charlie Jones was supported along the route by a number of friends, including Aiden's brother Matthew Lowe. - Credit: Aiden's Gift

Mr Jones said: "I'd class myself as very fit, so asking for donations has rarely been my desire as fitness is my passion. However, this is quite an extraordinary challenge, so I'm asking for your support.

"Aiden would have brought a bright light to what is a dark period in our lives currently.

"I saw the challenge and thought of Aiden's response if he were here."

Charlie Jones was supported along the route. - Credit: Aiden's Gift

The challenge began at noon on March 5 from St Benet's Church, before further runs at 4pm, 8pm, midnight, 4am and 8am, before repeating for the final 24 hours, finishing at the church with only four hours sleep.

He was supported along the route by a number of friends, including Matt Lowe, Emily Harber, Amy Barker, Billy Davies, Michael Fairhead, Beth Jones, Jay Lingwood, Danny Lowe, Amy Holtzer and Rachel Davidson.

After comfortably passing his original £1,000 target, Mr Jones has now raised over £3,000, taking the total raised by Aiden's Gift to £18,000.

Edith Davidson, Aiden Lowe's niece, at Beccles Lido. - Credit: Aiden's Gift

Last summer, the charity donated £3,500 towards the cost of a new diving board at Beccles Lido, and trustees are now considering where to donate the recently raised funds.

To donate, go to: www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/CharlesJones4x4x48