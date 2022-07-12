Spectra staff raise over £4000 for charity after mammoth hike

Spectra Packaging employees embarking on the Three Peak challenge in Yorkshire's Peak District. - Credit: Spectra Packaging

Staff at a Halesworth factory have raised more than £4,000 for a crucial charity after conquering the Three Peaks challenge.

A total of 14 people from Spectra Packaging in Halesworth have completed the Yorkshire challenge and raised over £4,300.

The Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge takes on the peaks of 'Pen-y-ghent', 'Whernside' and 'Ingleborough', in this order and the challenge is to complete the hike in under 12 hours.

The final hike begins, Ingleborough the third and final Peak to conquer. - Credit: Spectra Packaging

These peaks form part of the Pennine range, and encircle the head of the valley of the River Ribble, in the Yorkshire Dales National Park.

The Yorkshire Three Peaks route is 24 miles, and includes 1585m of ascent.

Mark Kingston, Spectra’s marketing manager, said: “Since we decided to take up the challenge, our team of intrepid walkers have been training individually and collectively.

“Some training walks have included long sessions of up to and over 20 miles, but we're also painfully aware that preparing for a hill event in East Anglia would always be difficult.

“That said, the group is determined to complete the walk, overcome individual challenges on personal levels and raise as much money as possible for our chosen charity, Macmillan Cancer Support,” he said.

Mr Kingston also explained how Spectra have continued their support for Macmillan, adding: “Every year staff, with the company's support, organise fund-raising events such as bake-off days in aid of Macmillan.

"Our employees understand the day-to-day challenges faced by those affected by cancer and, with the help of the company, are always keen to do their bit to help those in need,” he said.

Spectra's efforts on their JustGiving page earned them the title of 'Fundraising Legends' , where out of thousands of fundraisers, Spectra's charitable donations put them in the top 10pc of donators to the charity in the UK.

The event follows other generous endeavours for Macmillan Cancer Support, including last year’s Spectra Bake-Off, where staff baked for charity.

The bake off event proved so popular it will go ahead again in September.

Anyone wishing to donate to the group's challenge can do so at: https://www.justgiving.com/team/spectrapackaging