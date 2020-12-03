Six-year-old taken to hospital after lorry collision

Published: 11:32 AM December 3, 2020 Updated: 2:27 PM December 3, 2020

Ellough Road in Beccles, where a child was hit by a lorry. - Credit: Reece Hanson

A six-year-old child has been rushed to hospital after being hit by a lorry in Beccles.

Suffolk Police were called to Ellough Road at 3.10pm on Wednesday, December 2, following the collision.

Paramedics attended the scene, with two rapid response vehicles and an ambulance dispatched.

The child was taken to the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston with a head injury.

A spokesperson for the East of England Ambulance Service said: "EEAST responded to an emergency call shortly after 3pm on December 2 regarding an incident on Ellough Road, Beccles.

"We sent two rapid response vehicles and an ambulance to the scene.

"The patient was transported to the James Paget University Hospital for further care."

The road was closed while emergency services attended the scene, but reopened shortly after 5pm, a spokesperson for Suffolk Police confirmed.