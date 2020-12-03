Beccles News Bungay News Things to do Sport Support Us
Beccles and Bungay Journal > News

Six-year-old taken to hospital after lorry collision

Author Picture Icon

Reece Hanson

Published: 11:32 AM December 3, 2020    Updated: 2:27 PM December 3, 2020
Looking down Ellough Road in Beccles.

Ellough Road in Beccles, where a child was hit by a lorry. - Credit: Reece Hanson

A six-year-old child has been rushed to hospital after being hit by a lorry in Beccles.

Suffolk Police were called to Ellough Road at 3.10pm on Wednesday, December 2, following the collision.

Paramedics attended the scene, with two rapid response vehicles and an ambulance dispatched.

The child was taken to the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston with a head injury.

A spokesperson for the East of England Ambulance Service said: "EEAST responded to an emergency call shortly after 3pm on December 2 regarding an incident on Ellough Road, Beccles.

"We sent two rapid response vehicles and an ambulance to the scene.

"The patient was transported to the James Paget University Hospital for further care."

Most Read

  1. 1 'We had to take a chance': Bookshop defies the odds and launches in lockdown
  2. 2 Cattle farmer who was 'known across the country' dies aged 79
  3. 3 Collapsed footbridges replaced on popular walking route after six-year battle
  1. 4 Man in 70s who died in crash identified after public help
  2. 5 Six-year-old taken to hospital after lorry collision
  3. 6 Warning after 'three male youths' break into cars
  4. 7 Farms, former rail lines and old buildings set to be sold off by council
  5. 8 Man in 70s dies in A143 crash
  6. 9 'A rare proposition': Construction continues on new development
  7. 10 Family 'truly moved' as crowds remember building company founder

The road was closed while emergency services attended the scene, but reopened shortly after 5pm, a spokesperson for Suffolk Police confirmed.

Beccles News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Road remains closed after serious crash on A143

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon

Town's post office to close within a month

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon

Man was found dead in wooded area after battle with alcoholism, inquest...

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon

Will Suffolk see snow as wintry showers hit before the weekend?

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus