'Fabulous' Christmas tree trail lighting up town centre
It is beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Beccles, with dozens of local businesses taking part in a tree trail this month.
Organised by the Beccles Business and Tourism Association and the town council, 70 businesses are taking part in the trail, which offers families the chance for a socially-distanced, festive activity.
Christine Pinsent, of the BBTA, said: "The Christmas tree trail is going quite well. We have a lot of businesses taking part with Christmas trees and decorations in their windows.
"The town centre, especially Blyburgate, is just looking fabulous."
Shoppers are able to scan a QR code displayed around the town in each of the 70 shop windows, which will eventually provide a festive phrase.
All those who complete the phrase will be entered into a prize draw for tickets to Beccles Public Hall's festive show Inside the Snowglobe, which is being held this year following the postponement of the annual pantomime.
With the annual switch-on event cancelled this year in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, town mayor Ashley Lever officially switched on the lights in private, with the video posted online.
He said: "I am absolutely gutted we can't do our usual switch-on and market, and I speak for the whole town council and business association when I say we will work hard to make it bigger and better next year.
"Obviously, we still wanted to spread some festive cheer so we have got some lights up.
"They will be going on from 3pm every day throughout the Christmas period so you'll have plenty of time to come and enjoy them and take a look.
"Our local businesses need you more than ever this year, so please do shop local and spend what you can in our local, independent businesses and restaurants.
"Have a very merry Christmas and happy new year."
A competition is also being held to determine the 'best dressed window' in the town, with the winner to be announced shortly.
The town's annual Christmas Tree Festival, held at Hungate Church, is being held virtually this year, in the style of an advent calendar.
Each day on the Hungate Virtual Christmas Tree Festival Facebook page, a tree designed by various organisations and schools will be showcased.