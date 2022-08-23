Beccles News Bungay News Things to do Sport Support Us Subscribe
Town's church to host summer sing along

Author Picture Icon

Bruno Brown

Published: 10:24 AM August 23, 2022
St Michael's Church, Beccles.

St Michael's Church, Beccles. - Credit: Archant

A town's church will host a Summer Songs of Praise Service this weekend.

On Sunday, August 28, from 6pm at St Michael’s Church Beccles, Rich Henderson, Rector of the Anglican churches, will be welcoming guests to attend the service.

He said: "I would like warmly invite everyone from across our community to come and join in singing a range of hymns in the beautiful setting of St Michael’s.

"We shall provide refreshments for all which will be available after the service.

"I very much look forward to welcoming the community to help us raise the roof, bellowing from the heart, with the first Summer Songs of Praise service.

"We are a friendly group and want people to join and have a fun evening."

