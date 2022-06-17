Promotion

Take 10 years off your face - and feel great with natural-looking enhancements and non-invasive treatments from a new clinic - and be trained how to do it too.

Giving confidence and boosting the way women - and men - see themselves is what skin specialist Daysy Willow excels in.

With a natural-looking colouring and shaping brow treatment called ‘Ombre Brows’ that some clients feel takes a decade off their looks, plus many other treatments among her skills, she's just opened a new clinic and training centre in Oulton Broad to spread the word even further.

Daysy not only specialises in semi-permanent makeup and bespoke facials, enhancing clients' skin and natural appearance, but trains those equally passionate about making people feel good.

She's opened the new Willows Cosmetics clinic in Oulton Broad to bring beauty enhancement and her training academy to the fore in the Waveney area.

It means she is not only offering clients non-invasive semi-permanent make-up to define and shape eyebrows, lips and eyeliner, plus skin boosters and anti-wrinkle rejuvenating treatments, but training new clinicians to the highest standard so they can share the transformational treatments even further.

She says helping clients feel good about themselves is a great career, and she loves sharing that experience.

"I love passing my knowledge and passion on to people so they can start their own careers - it's a brilliant feeling, it's women supporting women!" she says.

Everything Daysy does is about skin, from the micro-pigmentation makeup to the revolutionary B12 injections.

"B12 is amazing. If you feel a bit lethargic and tired, a B12 injection can work wonders. I couldn't believe the difference when I first tried them, you feel alive instantly, it was incredible," said Daysy.

After a couple of years based in a purpose-built studio at her Waveney home, Daysy is excited to have opened Willows Cosmetics in the heart of Oulton Broad.

All clients are welcome to have a 15-minute consultation to discuss treatments and the outcome they can achieve.

Daysy, while loving all of the skin treatments she offers and teaches, is particularly passionate about eyebrow enhancement.

"I love doing brows, I am the brow queen," she laughs, admitting that she looks at the brows of people she meets, admiring natural looking shapes and shades and imagining how she would enhance others.

"I do think eyebrows are the most important part of the face; showing a client the before and after pictures of their brows is the most fulfilling thing," she says, adding that enhancing brows can lead to a huge confidence boost.

"Having your brows done can take 10 years off your face. Adding colour and shape to brows frames your face, it gives you confidence. I see clients who feel better because they look better. They start looking people in the eye and feeling more confident and confidence makes you look even better," she says.

Brow enhancement is ideal for all, from those wanting a reshape and shading to those losing their brows.

Daysy can discuss all of her Willows Cosmetics treatments with clients, such as the skin booster which uses the injectable skin remodelling treatment Profhilo, which has one of the highest concentrations of Hyaluronic Acid (HA) on the market, specially formulated for people whose skin lacks volume and elasticity.

"It is hydrating from within," she says.

Along with training for those interested in a career in the skin specialist industry, Daysy is hoping to be joined by someone equally passionate at her new clinic.

"I love working in a team, I can train them and we can work together," she adds.

The treatments offered by Willows Cosmetics include:

Hydro facial

HydroFacials have become one of the most popular facial trends. It's a gentle non-invasive treatment with no downtime. It's used to help with skin issues such as dryness, oily acne prone, sun damage, enlarged and clogged pores, fine lines and wrinkles, uneven skin tone, blackheads, uneven skin tone and hyperpigmentation.

The method uses a device with a gentle exfoliating tip to cleanse, exfoliate and extract dead skin cells and then serums personalised to the client's skin are infused.

Chemical peel

Chemical peel is a technique used to improve and smooth the texture of the skin. Facial skin is mostly treated, and scarring can be improved. Chemical peels are intended to remove the outermost layers of the skin. To accomplish this task, the chosen peel solution induces a controlled injury to the skin.

By removing a controlled amount of damaged skin cells, the skin then renews and repairs. It can be used to help with fine lines and wrinkles, acne, enlarged pores, scarring, redness and hyperpigmentation.

Microneedling

Microneedling is a collection of tiny needles that puncture the surface of the skin to promote the production of collagen. The idea is that pinpricks from the procedure cause slight injury to the skin and that the skin responds by making new collagen-rich tissue. This new skin tissue is, in turn, more even in tone and texture.

It can help reduce scars and hyperpigmentation, reduce the appearance of fine lines and enhance skin texture. It's also used in the treatment of scars, to shrink pores, as anti-aging and to rejuvenate after sun damage. It improves the effectiveness of topical products, fights stretch marks and helps with rosacea reduction.

Skin booster

Skin boosters are superficial injections specifically placed under the eyes or in five points of the face called ‘The 5 point face lift’ to hydrate from within and give a smoother, tighter, firmer more plump appearance.

Dermaplaning

The basic concept is the same as shaving. By aiming a sterile blade at a 45-degree angle and dragging it slowly and gently across your skin, you remove dead cells, scar tissue, and other debris that may be making your skin's surface look uneven - sometimes referred to as peach fuzz!

Moisturisers and skin serums penetrate deeper after the treatment so are therefore more effective - and make-up application is smoother.

