Farm's charity football match to return after two year hiatus

A farm's charity football match is set to return after a two year hiatus.

The Clinks Care Farm Charity Football Match will take place on Saturday, May 7 at Bungay Town Football Ground, with gates opening at 12pm ahead of a 1pm kick off.

The event will also feature a BBQ using produce from the farm, and a grand auction.

Poster for the football match. - Credit: Alfie Bowen

There’s no need to book a ticket, and entry is free. All funds raised from the event will go into work at Clinks Care Farm.

Auction lots include signed Norwich City FC merchandise, luxury produce, meat hampers from the farm, and a signed artist proof 1/1 edition of Alfie Bowen's newest photograph.

Alfie Bowen, Ambassador of Clinks Care Farm. - Credit: Alfie Bowen

Alfie Bowen, Ambassador of Clinks Care Farm said: "After attending the care farm myself for several years during a difficult time at mainstream high school I know first-hand just how important their work is - it can literally save and transform lives, and fundraising events like the football match are crucial in enabling the farm to help more people."

Norwich City merchandise - Credit: Alfie Bowen

Alfie Bowen's latest photograph 'We Are Family' - Credit: Alfie Bowen



