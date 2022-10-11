Beccles News Bungay News Things to do Sport Support Us Subscribe
Beccles and Bungay Journal > News

Make your nominations for the Beccles Town Council Community Awards 2022

Author Picture Icon

Bruno Brown

Published: 11:34 AM October 11, 2022
Beccles mayor Richard Stubbing with the Robert Ellwood Award for Outstanding Service to the Communit

Beccles mayor Richard Stubbing with the Robert Ellwood Award for Outstanding Service to the Community winners, Peter and Susan Shannon. Photo courtesy of Beccles Town Council. - Credit: Archant

Beccles Town Council are appealing for community nominations for their annual community awards.

The awards are divided into three categories: the Leslie Freeman Award for Long Service; the Robert Ellwood Plate for Outstanding Service in the Community; and the Eileen Crisp Award for Youth.

The nomination must contain a brief description of length of service, the nominee’s role in the organisation or as an individual, and any other details pertinent to the nominee’s volunteering role.

The council have outlined that the nominee must not be informed of the nomination.

Awards will be presented in December.

Nominations for any of the awards should be made by Thursday, October 27, and can be emailed to candi.turner@becclestowncouncil.gov.uk, or sent by post to: Candi Turner, Beccles Town Council, Town Hall, The Walk, Beccles NR34 9AJ.

