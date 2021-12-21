Beccles News Bungay News Things to do Sport Support Us Subscribe
Community group spread festive cheer by delivering Christmas presents

Author Picture Icon

Jasper King

Published: 2:10 PM December 21, 2021
ChetChat

One of the 100 Christmas boxes delivered by ChetChat. - Credit: Emma Louise Bishop

A village's community group are spreading festive cheer by delivering 100 Christmas presents to locals.

ChetChat was set up in Loddon, Norfolk, in March 2020 to combat loneliness amongst the elderly.

Since then it has grown from strength to strength helping vulnerable people in the village as well.

chetchat

Volunteers at ChetChat. - Credit: Emma Louise Bishop

So far, ChetChat have delivered 100 Christmas boxes full of goodies for 60 people nominated in the community.

Each box also contains a Christmas card made by a child at Loddon Junior School.

Emma Louise Bishop, of ChetChat said: "We are very grateful for their help.

"We hope that it was a lovely surprise for those lucky enough to receive a box and that we were able to spread some Christmas cheer after another difficult year.

"We are also always looking to expand our volunteer bank so if you are interested in helping in any way, please do get in touch."

chetchat

Presents wrapped up. - Credit: Emma Louise Bishop

If you or if you know of anyone who could benefit from help from ChetChat – call 07876 050110.

Loddon News

