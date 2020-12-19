Community group gets festive by delivering Christmas hampers to vulnerable

Published: 3:22 PM December 19, 2020

Volunteers were out and about delivering the Christmas hampers. - Credit: Isobel Thomas

A village's community group are getting into the festive spirit by delivering much needed Christmas hampers to vulnerable members in the community.

ChetChat was set up in Loddon, Norfolk, in March to combat loneliness amongst the elderly.

It has been lucky enough to receive funds both from grants and from sponsorship powered by members and from Better Together with part of this money going towards the hampers.

Beccles Morrisons donated a variety of goodies and children at Loddon First School set to work creating Christmas cards to be included in 41 individual gift-wrapped boxes.

Sweet treats in the hamper. - Credit: Isobel Thomas

Volunteer Isobel Thomas said: "A collection took place outside Loddon Co-op which raised £136 and this was boosted by an incredible donation of £500 from Julie Whitman of the local tearoom Spooncake.

"During recent months Julie has made 1,000 facemasks which she has sold to raise funds for local charities and both ChetChat and Clinks Farm have been happy beneficiaries.

"Word about ChetChat is spreading and the group of volunteers is expanding. It definitely feels as thought we’re here to stay."