Speed checks on A144 near Halesworth just weeks after fatal crash

Published: 2:37 PM September 25, 2021

The collision happened on the A144 near Halesworth - Credit: Google Maps

A series of speed checks have been carried out on a busy stretch of road - just weeks after a "kind and caring" father died in a crash on the A144.

Suffolk Police officers conducted speed checks on the A144 at Stone Street in Spexhall on Thursday (September 23) following the recent fatal crash.

It comes after Ben Doughty, 28, from Holton died after a serious crash involving two vehicles on the A144 near Halesworth.

The family of Ben Doughty who died in a crash on the A144 have paid tribute to him - Credit: Suffolk police/Supplied by the family

Emergency services were called at 9.40pm on August 15 following reports of a serious collision involving a blue Audi RS4 and a white Kia Cee’d.

Fire crews, the East of England Ambulance Service and an air ambulance attended but the driver and sole occupant of the Audi – a man in his 20s – was pronounced dead at the scene.

After the crash Mr Doughty's family released a tribute which said: "Kind, caring and an amazing friend, father and boyfriend.

"He was hardworking and an exceptional provider.

"He was generous and loved by many people."

The female driver and male passenger of the Kia Cee’d were both assessed at hospital and later discharged after suffering minor injuries.

With Halesworth Police's Neighbourhood Response Team 4 out on Thursday morning "conducting speed enforcement" on the A144 Stone Street at Spexhall, one driver was issued with a Traffic Offence Report (TOR) after the checks.

A Halesworth Police spokesman said: "This follows a fatal collision on the road just a few weeks ago.

"A number of drivers were stopped and advised about their speed, with one receiving a Traffic Offence Report.

"Excess speed for the conditions, or the limit, is one of the main reasons for accidental deaths and injuries on our roads.

"Speed limits are there to protect road users warning them of the dangers of the road and if caught speeding you could instantly face a minimum of a £100 penalty and three points on your licence or attend court.

"Speed limits on the roads vary depending on the vehicle that you are driving."