Police appeal as ambulance windscreen smashed by flying object

Owen Sennitt

Published: 3:01 PM November 23, 2021
Police are appealing for witnesses after an ambulance was hit by an object between Beccles Roundabout and Gillingham Roundabout - Credit: Archant

An ambulance travelling in the Beccles area was hit by a flying object.

The projectile hit the front windscreen of the ambulance and smashed the glass at about 11.55am on Sunday, November 21.

The ambulance was travelling in the A146 between the Beccles Roundabout and the Gillingham Roundabout when it was hit.

Suffolk Police are appealing for information from anyone who may have been in the area at the time and for people who may have dashcam footage.

People can call 101 or report information via an online form here, quoting crime reference 37/65887/21.

Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100pc anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.

If you had a similar incident happen to you in the area, you can report it via 101 or using this online form. 


