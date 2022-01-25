Beccles News Bungay News Things to do Sport Support Us Subscribe
CCTV issued after pub-goer attacked for not buying woman a drink

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 10:41 AM January 25, 2022
Police are appeal after assault at the Three Tuns Inn in Earsham Street, Bungay.

Police are appealing for help to identify a woman who officers want to speak in connection with the assault at the Three Tuns Inn in Earsham Street, Bungay. - Credit: Suffolk Police

A woman assaulted a member of the public after they refused to buy her a drink at a pub in Bungay.

Police are appealing for help to identify a woman who officers want to speak with in connection with the assault in Earsham Street.

It took place on Tuesday, December 21, between 7.45pm and 8pm at the Three Tuns Inn pub. 

The woman became aggressive after a member of the public, aged in her 30s, refused to buy her a drink.

She then assaulted the female victim, causing bruising to her ear.

The suspect then assaulted a female member of staff, causing a cut lip. 

Anyone who recognises the woman in the CCTV still should contact Beccles police, quoting crime number 37/72292/2.

Alternatively call 101 or you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100pc anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form: www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

