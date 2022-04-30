Appeal continues after family home targeted by arsonists

Police at the scene of an arson attack at Wolsey Terrace on Banham Road, in Beccles. - Credit: Reece Hanson

Police continue to appeal for witnesses after a family home was targeted by arsonists twice in four days.

A bottle filled with flammable liquid was thrown at the door of the home in Wolsey Terrace, on Banham Road, Beccles, at 11.50pm on March 18.

The front door mat was damaged, however, the fire did not take hold.

Wolsey Terrace in Beccles. - Credit: Reece Hanson

At 7pm on March 21, a similar incident was reported to Suffolk Police at the same house. No damage was caused in the second attack.

Following the incidents the family has moved out of the home, while police urged people living in the area to keep an eye out for suspicious activity.

Officers want to hear from anyone who witnessed either incident or who has any information that would help the inquiry.

Anyone with information about the incident, or who may have witnessed any suspicious behaviour in the area around the time of the attacks is urged to contact Lowestoft CID on the 101 non-emergency number, or email information to EastCID@suffolk.police.uk, quoting crime reference 37/16556/22.

Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers 100pc anonymously on 0800 555 111, or complete their online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.