Woman on mobility scooter kicked and threatened man in Beccles
- Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2011
A man in his 50s was allegedly kicked, hit in the face, and threatened by a woman on a mobility scooter in Beccles.
The incident took place between 3.40pm and 3.45pm on Thursday, January 6 in an alleyway off Station Road, which leads into Tesco car park.
While accompanied by his wife, the victim was approached by a woman on a mobility scooter.
She is alleged to have got off the scooter and then proceeded to kick the man in the legs and hit him in the face three or four times while making verbal threats towards him.
The victim did not suffer any injuries following this incident, but officers would like to hear from any potential witnesses.
Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact Halesworth Neighbourhood Response Team, quoting reference number 1117/22 on 101.
Alternatively, people can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Most Read
- 1 Woman in 20s dies after car crashes into tree in north Suffolk
- 2 Couple visiting from Canada get engaged at top of Beccles Bell Tower
- 3 Organ grinder Val drums up £300,000 after losing third husband
- 4 North Suffolk road closed after serious crash overnight
- 5 Town's aims to beat Guinness World Record for bunting for Queen's Jubilee
- 6 Man who may pose risk to children could be in Norfolk or Suffolk
- 7 Woman on mobility scooter kicked and threatened man in Beccles
- 8 'No need for it' - Concerns raised over proposed Costa Coffee
- 9 New homes and community facility in village set for green light
- 10 'People are angry' - MP on verge of calling for prime minister to resign