Man in 60s assaults and threatens shoppers at Morrisons in Beccles

Morrisons on on George Westwood Way in Beccles where the events happened. - Credit: Google Maps

A man in his 60s was seen threatening and shouting at a woman, and assaulting another man in the car park of Morrisons in Beccles.

It happened between 1pm and 1.15pm on Thursday, January 20, at the store on George Westwood Way, when a woman in her 50s in a white Audi was looking for a parking space and reported being approached at speed by an unknown man driving a small dark blue car.

The man, who was possibly driving a Ford Fiesta or a Peugeot, shouted at her and made aggressive threats towards her, making her feel alarmed and distressed.

The man then entered the store and was later seen assaulting another man in the car park during an aggressive confrontation.

Police are appealing for the man who was assaulted to get in contact to help them with enquiries and establish what happened around the incident.

The suspect is described as white, tall and of stocky build.

He had white hair and a long, white beard, and was wearing blue jeans.

Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact Suffolk Police on 101 quoting reference 37/4223/22.