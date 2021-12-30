Motorbike stolen and later found abandoned with damaged ignition

A blue and black Yamaha motorcycle, with the registration number RF06 TXE, was stolen from the driveway of a home on High Leas in Beccles. - Credit: Google Images

A motorbike stolen from the driveway of a home was abandoned and later recovered less than a mile away with damage caused.

A blue and black Yamaha motorcycle, with the registration number RF06 TXE, was stolen from the driveway of a home on High Leas in Beccles during the early hours of Wednesday, December 15.

A police spokesman said: "The stolen motorcycle was then found abandoned in the Wash Lane area of Beccles a few hours later with damage to its ignition."

Anyone who has any information about the theft or if you have any CCTV footage, contact Suffolk Police on 101 quoting crime reference number 37/70735/21.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.