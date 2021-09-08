Bikes worth £100,000 stolen from shop in Beccles

Published: 12:14 PM September 8, 2021 Updated: 12:39 PM September 8, 2021

Bikes worth approximately £100,000 have been stolen from a business in Beccles.

Eighteen bikes were stolen in total, along with equipment, from the Pedalz shop in Common Lane.

The burglary occurred between 10.50pm on Sunday, September 5, and 6.50am on Monday, September 6.

Police enquiries have established a high-sided van left the area after spending 10 minutes outside the shop. Officers suspect the vehicle could be a Mercedes Sprinter van that was reported stolen at the end of August from the Northampton area.

Enquiries are on-going and anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the area, knows who was responsible or knows the whereabouts of any of the bikes should contact Lowestoft police, quoting crime number: 37/49122/21.



