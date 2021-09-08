Beccles News Bungay News Things to do Sport Support Us Subscribe
Beccles and Bungay Journal > News > Crime

Bikes worth £100,000 stolen from shop in Beccles

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 12:14 PM September 8, 2021    Updated: 12:39 PM September 8, 2021
18 bikes stolen from Beccles bike shop

18 bikes were stolen from Pedalz cycling shop in Beccles worth £100,000 - Credit: Pedalz Bikes

Bikes worth approximately £100,000 have been stolen from a business in Beccles.

Eighteen bikes were stolen in total, along with equipment, from the Pedalz shop in Common Lane.

The burglary occurred between 10.50pm on Sunday, September 5, and 6.50am on Monday, September 6.

Police enquiries have established a high-sided van left the area after spending 10 minutes outside the shop. Officers suspect the vehicle could be a Mercedes Sprinter van that was reported stolen at the end of August from the Northampton area. 

Enquiries are on-going and anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the area, knows who was responsible or knows the whereabouts of any of the bikes should contact Lowestoft police, quoting crime number: 37/49122/21.


Beccles News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Lisa Bastiani will have to wait until December next year for her trial at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

'Miracle no one killed' by police chase driver's 'lunacy'

Tom Potter

Author Picture Icon
morrisons

Councillors raise concerns over proposed Beccles Costa Coffee drive-thru

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
Norfolk's Bamboo, the fifty-year-old Shetland pony

Is this Norfolk pony the oldest in the UK?

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
A garage in the garden of a home on London Road in Blythburgh was targeted.

Hybrid bike among items stolen during garage burglary

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon