Black Mitsubishi truck stolen in late night theft

Thieves have stolen a black Mitsubishi truck having targeted the vehicle overnight.

Information is being sought as police are seeking witnesses in connection with the incident.

A police spokesman said: "Police are appealing for information after a black Mitsubishi L200 truck, registration LX57 UZB, was stolen from a property in St Margarets Road, Bungay at around 10.10pm on Thursday (July 21) night.

"Can you help?"

Anyone who saw the vehicle being taken or people with any information about the theft are being asked to contact Suffolk police quoting crime reference number 37/46496/22 via 101.

Alternatively people can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.