House damaged after two hooded suspects climb onto roof

Suffolk Police are appealing for witnesses after a building was damaged in Beccles - Credit: Nick Butcher

A homeowner was left startled when she discovered two hooded people were on the roof of her property.

The resident of New Market, Beccles, heard footsteps on the roof of the building at about 7.15pm on Tuesday and looked outside to find two hooded figures running down a set of fire escape steps.

The disturbance caused a plant pot to fall, damaging the home owner's door causing it to splinter.

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward if they saw who caused the damage or have any information that may help.

Witnesses can call 101 or visit Suffolk Police's website here, quoting crime reference 37/64998/21.

Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.