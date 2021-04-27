Beccles News Bungay News Things to do Sport Support Us Subscribe
Investigations continue after woman found with stab wounds

Donna-Louise Bishop

Published: 10:12 AM April 27, 2021    Updated: 10:47 AM April 27, 2021
Police at a house in Yarmouth Road, Kirby Cane, after a man was arrested for attempted murder. - Credit: Reece Hanson

Police are continuing to investigate after a woman was found with stab wounds following an incident near Bungay.

Officers were called just after 8.40am on Monday, April 26, following reports a woman had been seen in distress in the Yarmouth Road area of Kirby Cane. She was then seen being driven away from the property.

Then, at 11.20am, Suffolk police received reports that a woman had been found with stab wounds in the Nacton village area of Ipswich.

Police attend the scene of an attempted murder on Levington Road towards Nacton. A cordon remains i

Police attend the scene of an attempted murder on Levington Road towards Nacton, Ipswich - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The woman was airlifted to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge with serious injuries, where she remains in a stable condition.

A man, aged in his 30s, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre, near Ipswich. He has since been transferred to the Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre where he will be interviewed by detectives on Tuesday, April 27.

Det Insp Tom Smith, from Norfolk police, said: "Our enquiries are continuing to establish the events leading up to the woman sustaining her injuries. However, we do believe those involved are known to each other.”

