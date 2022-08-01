Home targeted by burglars after window forced open

Burglars forced open a kitchen window to break into a home in an afternoon raid.

Police are seeking witnesses and are appealing for information in connection with the burglary in Bungay.

Detectives said a home on Hillside Road East, Bungay, was targeted on Tuesday, July 26.

A police spokesman said: "The home on Hillside Road East was entered sometime between noon and 2.30pm on July 26.

"An unknown person has gained entry by forcing open a kitchen window.

"Once inside, a search was completed, although it is believed nothing was stolen.

"Can you help?"

If you saw or heard anything unusual around these times or if you have any information about this burglary, please contact Lowestoft CID Team 3 quoting crime reference number 37/47725/22 via 101.

You can email Georgina.READ@suffolk.police.uk or alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.