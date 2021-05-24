Investigation closed after motorist drove at cyclist

Published: 5:30 AM May 24, 2021

The hunt for a motorist who deliberately drove his Mercedes into a cyclist has now been closed.

Police had issued an appeal for witnesses after a motorist had knocked a cyclist off his bike.

It happened between 7pm and 7.30pm on Thursday, January 7, in Market Place, Bungay.

Officers said that the cyclist - a man in his 20s - was on Trinity Street, when the car was driven too close to him outside Wightman’s shop.

The cyclist caught up with the car in Market Place and shouted at the driver, police said, who then drove the car at the cyclist and knocked him off his bike, before driving away.

The cyclist suffered elbow, knee and hand injuries.

With officers keen to trace a white man aged in his 40s or 50s, of heavy build, who was driving a black, soft-top convertible car - possibly a three-door Mercedes - a police spokesman this week said that the suspect had not been identified at this time with "all enquiries exhausted unless any new leads/information come to light."