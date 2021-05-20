Man avoids jail after attacking work colleague following dispute

Published: 5:30 AM May 20, 2021

A mechanic who punched a colleague three times at work and left him needing hospital treatment following a dispute the previous day has avoided prison.

Daniel Denmark, 25, was on good terms with the victim, Mohammed Rab, when the pair both worked at Clays Ltd in Bungay, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

On July 25 last year, the two men left work having finished their shifts, with Denmark in a car and Mr Rab on a motorcycle, Michael Crimp, prosecuting, told the court.

Mr Rab fell off his motorcycle and did not think his bike touched Denmark's car, Mr Crimp said.

But Denmark got out of his car and "ranted" at Mr Rab before the pair went their separate ways.

The following day the two men were back at work and the debate resumed in the staff room.

As the pair walked from the staff room, Denmark spun round and punched Mr Rab in the face around the area of his left eye.

Denmark then punched him again in the same area of the face and the second punch caused Mr Rab to fall to the ground, Mr Crimp said.

As Mr Rab lay on the ground, Denmark leaned over and punched him a third time to the face.

Mr Rab then crawled back to the staff room where he vomited, Mr Crimp said.

Other colleagues then took Mr Rab to James Paget Hospital in Gorleston and his left eye was swollen shut.

Mr Rab required a procedure at the the hospital to relieve pressure on his eye and a CT scan revealed an eye socket fracture, Mr Crimp said.

Mr Rab is currently still suffering vision problems but doctors have said it should improve in time, the court heard.

Denmark, of Hillside Road West, Bungay, previously pleaded guilty to unlawfully and maliciously inflicting grievous bodily harm.

Denmark, who had no previous convictions, pleaded guilty on the basis that he acted with excessive force after believing he was going to be attacked.

David Stewart, representing Denmark, said his client was a "skilled mechanic" and the attack was "out of character".

He added that Denmark had shown remorse for the attack and lost his job as a result of the incident.

Judge Rupert Overbury sentenced Denmark to 12 months' imprisonment, suspended for two years, and 160 hours of unpaid work.

He was also ordered to pay Mr Rab £3,000 in compensation and costs of £1,200.

