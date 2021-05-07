Fire crews called out to bin fire at public toilets

Published: 12:36 PM May 7, 2021

Fire crews were called out to a blaze at Bungay's public toilets at Priory Lane car park - Credit: Dave O'Neill

Emergency services were called out after a bin fire at a town's public toilets.

A member of the public reported the blaze at the public toilets in Bungay's Priory Lane car park at around 5pm on Thursday, May 6.

Three fire crews, including one from Norfolk, were called out to the fire, which started in a bin inside the ladies' toilets, with witnesses reporting seeing smoke billowing from the roof.

A spokesperson for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "Crews from Beccles, Bungay and an appliance from Harleston in Norfolk attended a fire inside a block of toilets.

"Upon arrival they found a bin inside well alight.

"They used a hose reel to extinguish the fire and ventilated the property."

Crews left the scene shortly before 5.30pm.