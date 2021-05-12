Market town assault left victim 'quivering and shaking on the floor'

Published: 7:01 PM May 12, 2021

A man has described seeing the victim of an assault in a market town "quivering and shaking on the floor" after the attack, which left him in need of hospital treatment.

Officers received a call from the ambulance service just after 12.30am on Sunday, May 9, to a report of a man being assaulted in the Market Place of Bungay.

The victim, aged 30, and his friend were walking through the town when he was assaulted by a group of males who are believed to have arrived in a vehicle.

After being punched and kicked in the head, the victim was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for treatment for his facial injuries.

Mary Seamons, shop assistant of Wave Gift Cards on the Market Place said this type of attack was not usual for Bungay.

She said: "I was quite shocked to hear about the assault and I hope they find who committed this and I hope maybe they have caught the attackers on CCTV.

"I think Bungay is generally a safe town though and that this is an isolated incident."

Across the road from Wave, Henry Jackson at Bungay Pet Stores said a greater police presence was needed in Bungay to tackle rural crime.

He said: "I am pretty surprised about it all because it is not something you see very often here in Bungay. It is quite shocking.

"I would say I feel very safe here in Bungay.

"I hope to hear a bit of action from police in this matter because you don't often see them here in Bungay.

A Bungay resident who says he was an eyewitness and did not want to be named, described how he saw the assault unfold.

He said: "I saw it all happen, the guy was attacked and he was quivering and shaking on the floor.

"I would say more police are needed in this town because crime is everywhere these days."

A police spokesman said: "A 26-year old-male and a 25-year-old male both arrested in connection with the incident have been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

"The victim is discharged from hospital."