Burglar takes cash and jewellery after getting in to home using open window

Cash and jewellery were stolen after a burglar climbed through a window at a home in Bungay.

The burglary happened on Monday, December 20, between 12pm and 2pm.

The person entered the property via a side gate at the rear. They reached through a small bathroom window that was open and managed to open a larger window before climbing inside.

The burglar rummaged through a number of rooms before finding cash and jewellery and later exited the home through the conservatory by using keys left in the lock.

Suffolk Police warned that people should remember to keep windows and doors locked at all times and to remove keys from locks.

They would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the burglary or who would have information about it.

Anyone with information, or alternatively anyone who may have captured relevant CCTV footage via a doorbell camera or private CCTV cameras, should contact Suffolk CID East Team 2, quoting crime reference number: 37/72037/21 via their website or by calling 101.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111