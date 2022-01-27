Beccles News Bungay News Things to do Sport Support Us Subscribe
Beccles and Bungay Journal > News > Crime

Cables pulled out of the ground by 4x4 in Beccles field

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 10:10 AM January 27, 2022
Collision at Wyton 

Thieves have used a 4x4 to pull out cabling from the ground in a field in Beccles - Credit: Archant

Thieves have used a 4x4 to wrench cables out of the ground in a field near Beccles.

A witness spotted the cables being stolen on Tuesday, January 25, after seeing the car driving over the field.

A police spokesman said cable theft is one of the most common types of metal thefts and has serious safety implications, impacting vital public services.

Cabling is often stolen by attaching a chain from a vehicle to the end of cut cable and wrenching it from the ground.

Live electricity cables, such as those found in railway lines, as well as telephone and broadband cables are often targeted by criminals. 

Police officers are asking people to report anything suspicious, such as cars being driven across a field rather than round the edges or vehicles dragging cables, to report it to them by calling 999 or 101.

If you have any information about the Beccles theft, you can inform Suffolk Police here: https://www.suffolk.police.uk/contact-us/existing-report-update.

Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county. 

Suffolk Live News
Beccles News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The couple enjoy a moment on Dunwich Heath

Obituary

Obituary: The dentist who described how lucky he was to live in Beccles

Donna-Louise Bishop

Author Picture Icon
Jonny Crickmore with Baron Bigod brie made in the new cheese-making building at Fen Farm Dairy near

Food and Drink

This East Anglian cheese has been named one of the best in the UK

Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

person
The crews were called to Ballingdon Hill near Sudbury just before 9am. File photo

Suffolk Live News

Fire crews called to dog locked inside car in north Suffolk

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
The Air Ambulance was called to Suffolk

East Anglian Air Ambulance

Woman in 40s airlifted to hospital after suffering medical emergency

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon