Cables pulled out of the ground by 4x4 in Beccles field

Thieves have used a 4x4 to pull out cabling from the ground in a field in Beccles - Credit: Archant

Thieves have used a 4x4 to wrench cables out of the ground in a field near Beccles.

A witness spotted the cables being stolen on Tuesday, January 25, after seeing the car driving over the field.

A police spokesman said cable theft is one of the most common types of metal thefts and has serious safety implications, impacting vital public services.

Cabling is often stolen by attaching a chain from a vehicle to the end of cut cable and wrenching it from the ground.

Live electricity cables, such as those found in railway lines, as well as telephone and broadband cables are often targeted by criminals.

Police officers are asking people to report anything suspicious, such as cars being driven across a field rather than round the edges or vehicles dragging cables, to report it to them by calling 999 or 101.

If you have any information about the Beccles theft, you can inform Suffolk Police here: https://www.suffolk.police.uk/contact-us/existing-report-update.

