Beccles News Bungay News Things to do Sport Support Us
Beccles and Bungay Journal > News > Crime

Large amount of cannabis found in village drugs raid

Author Picture Icon

Jasper King

Published: 9:56 AM December 11, 2020   
Cannabis

Officers attended a property in North Cove, Suffolk. - Credit: Lowestoft Police

Officers from Lowestoft's Safer Neighbourhood Team have found cannabis during a drugs raid on a property.

Cannabis

A person has been charged under the misuse of drugs act. - Credit: Lowestoft Police

One person has been charged under the misuse of drugs act after the drugs were found at North Cove, Suffolk.

A spokesman for Suffolk Police said: "Officers have attended a property at North Cove in Beccles on 10 December to conduct a warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Cannabis

Officers attended a property in North Cove, Suffolk. - Credit: Lowestoft Police

"Upon entry officers located large amount of suspected cannabis in the living room area.

"A male was arrested on suspicion of possession of drugs with intent to supply and taken to Great Yarmouth PIC for questioning.

Cannabis

Roberts will appear at Ipswich Magistrates Court on 27 January 2021. - Credit: Lowestoft Police

You may also want to watch:

"48 year old Dennis Roberts of The Pastures, North Cove was charged with production of cannabis, in contravention of the Misuse of Drugs Act.

"He was released on bail to appear before Ipswich Magistrates on 27 January 2021."

Most Read

  1. 1 Man assaulted fiancée and smashed glass door, court hears
  2. 2 'Delight' as town gets 24-hour ATM two years after last bank closure
  3. 3 What are the latest coronavirus case numbers in Suffolk neighbourhoods?
  1. 4 Car stolen from town centre
  2. 5 'There's millions' - Race to stop killer shrimp spreading in Broads
  3. 6 Large amount of cannabis found in village drugs raid
  4. 7 Covid rates rise in four out of five areas in Suffolk
  5. 8 Emergency services help vulnerable person on A146 at Beccles
  6. 9 Coronavirus figures suggest Norfolk tier drop hopes will be dashed
  7. 10 How to find out when bins will be collected in East Suffolk this Christmas
Suffolk Constabulary

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

New Co-Op store plans met with opposition

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon

Arson probe following four 'deliberate' fires in neighbouring streets

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon

Gallery

Hundreds turn out to remember popular fish merchant and pub landlord

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon

Video

'Fabulous' Christmas tree trail lighting up town centre

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon