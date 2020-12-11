Large amount of cannabis found in village drugs raid

Published: 9:56 AM December 11, 2020

Officers from Lowestoft's Safer Neighbourhood Team have found cannabis during a drugs raid on a property.

A person has been charged under the misuse of drugs act. - Credit: Lowestoft Police

One person has been charged under the misuse of drugs act after the drugs were found at North Cove, Suffolk.

A spokesman for Suffolk Police said: "Officers have attended a property at North Cove in Beccles on 10 December to conduct a warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Officers attended a property in North Cove, Suffolk. - Credit: Lowestoft Police

"Upon entry officers located large amount of suspected cannabis in the living room area.

"A male was arrested on suspicion of possession of drugs with intent to supply and taken to Great Yarmouth PIC for questioning.

Roberts will appear at Ipswich Magistrates Court on 27 January 2021. - Credit: Lowestoft Police

"48 year old Dennis Roberts of The Pastures, North Cove was charged with production of cannabis, in contravention of the Misuse of Drugs Act.

"He was released on bail to appear before Ipswich Magistrates on 27 January 2021."