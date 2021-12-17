Cash stolen as insecure garage targeted by burglars

Police are seeking witnesses and are appealing for information in connection with a garage burglary in Sheridan Walk, Worlingham, near Beccles. - Credit: Google Images

Burglars stole a small amount of change from a car after an insecure garage was targeted.

Police are seeking witnesses and are appealing for information in connection with the garage burglary in Worlingham, near Beccles.

A police spokesman said: "The insecure garage in a block in Sheridan Walk was entered sometime between 2pm on Tuesday, December 14 and 8.30am on Wednesday, December 15.

"An insecure car inside the garage was also entered and a small amount of change was stolen from the car.

"Can you help?"

If you have any information about this incident, please contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference number 37/70806/21 via 101.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.