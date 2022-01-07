Car dented after objects thrown at driver by woman in another vehicle
A car was left dented after a woman in another vehicle threw objects at the driver out of the window.
Police are appealing for witnesses following the incident which happened in Beccles.
At around 10.40pm on Wednesday, December 29, the driver of a black Volkswagen Golf was followed by a driver and a passenger in a silver Citroen C4 Picasso from St Annes Road in Beccles to the Worlingham area.
The passenger, a woman, then began throwing objects out the window at the driver of the Volkswagen Golf, which dented the car.
Officers would like to hear from any potential witnesses who were in the area at the time of the incident, including any motorists with a dashcam in their vehicle who may have captured any footage that could be of assistance.
Anyone with information about this incident, is asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting incident number: 37/73879/21.
