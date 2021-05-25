Car stolen from driveway of home

Published: 8:35 AM May 25, 2021

Witnesses are being sought following the theft of the car, which had been parked on the driveway of a home on Throckmorton Road in Bungay. Picture: Google Images - Credit: Google Images

A white Ford Focus ST was stolen from the driveway of a home in Bungay.

Witnesses are being sought following the theft of the car, which had been parked on the driveway of a home on Throckmorton Road when it was stolen over the weekend.

Police are seeking information in connection with the vehicle theft.

A police spokesman said: "The white Ford Focus ST, registration BSZ2670, was stolen between 10pm on Friday, May 21 and 6.25am on Saturday, May 22."

If you saw anyone behaving suspiciously in the vicinity, if you have any CCTV of the local area or know where the vehicle is now, please contact Lowestoft CID – Team 1 quoting crime reference 37/26816/21 on 101 or email Det Con Phillips.

Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111.