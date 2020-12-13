Beccles News Bungay News Things to do Sport Support Us
Car stolen from town centre

Reece Hanson

Published: 3:08 PM December 13, 2020    Updated: 3:57 PM December 13, 2020
Filming will take place at the Thoroughfare and the town's campus site on May 1 and 2. Picture: Archant Library

Police have appealed for information after a car was stolen from a market town.

A blue Ford Fiesta was stolen from Thoroughfare, in Halesworth, between 10.45am and 12.30pm on Thursday, December 10.

The car's registration is BP14 WJC.

Suffolk Police have urged anyone who may have noticed any unusual activity in the area at the time, or anyone who has information about the incident or knows the whereabouts of the car, to get in touch with officers.

Anyone with information can contact Suffolk Police on 101, quoting crime reference 37/71650/20, or go to www.suffolk.police.uk/contact-us/existing-report-update.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or through their online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

