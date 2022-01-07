Parked vehicles had tyres punctured near Beccles

Police are appealing for witnesses after reports that car tyres had been punctured at Chenerys Loke, in Weston. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2016

The owners of two vehicles had their tyres deliberately punctured while parked near Beccles.

Police are appealing for witnesses after reports that car tyres had been punctured at Chenerys Loke, in Weston.

It is believed to have taken place somewhere between 8.30pm and 10.30pm on Saturday, January 1.

The vehicles' tyres were punctured whilst parked unattended at the side of the road.

Anyone with any information, CCTV, dashcam or Ring Doorbell footage to contact Suffolk Police via 101, quoting crime references 37/226/22 and 37/229/22.