Case closed after parked vehicles have tyres punctured

The case has been closed after reports that car tyres had been punctured at Chenerys Loke, in Weston. - Credit: Archant 2016

A case of two vehicles which had tyres deliberated punctured has been closed, police have said.

Police issued a witness appeal after reports that car tyres had been punctured at Chenerys Loke, in Weston near Beccles.

It is believed to have taken place somewhere between 8.30pm and 10.30pm on Saturday, January 1.

The vehicles' tyres were punctured whilst parked unattended at the side of the road.