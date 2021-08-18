Cash stolen after home in Halesworth is burgled
- Credit: Google Images
Cash was stolen from a home during a burglary in broad daylight.
Police are seeking witnesses and are appealing for information following a burglary at a home on Douglas Close in Halesworth.
A police spokesman said: "On Tuesday, August 17 between 10.30am and 1.20pm an unknown person or persons has entered a rear garden to a home.
"An attempt to force open a bedroom window was unsuccessful.
"Access to the property was made by forcing open a kitchen window.
You may also want to watch:
"An untidy search of the bedroom was undertaken and an amount of cash was stolen."
The burglar left by the back door using a key left in the lock.
Most Read
- 1 Driver in his 20s dies in A144 collision
- 2 Air ambulance called to serious two-vehicle collision on A144
- 3 Burglar drills through door to rob home
- 4 Concerns 'staycations' fuelling rental collapse on Suffolk coast
- 5 Alpacas and miniature donkeys delight children during library visits
- 6 Care farm receives £1,000 donation from housing company
- 7 Cash stolen after home in Halesworth is burgled
- 8 Ant and Dec's new TV game show recruiting people from Suffolk
- 9 Road to close for accessibility improvement works
- 10 Tributes to 'kind and caring' friend, father and boyfriend who died in A144 crash
Anybody with information regarding the incident should contact the East CID Team 2 quoting crime reference number 37/45230/21 on 101.
Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via its online form.