Cash stolen after home in Halesworth is burgled

Published: 4:49 PM August 18, 2021

Witnesses are sought following a burglary at a home on Douglas Close in Halesworth. - Credit: Google Images

Cash was stolen from a home during a burglary in broad daylight.

Police are seeking witnesses and are appealing for information following a burglary at a home on Douglas Close in Halesworth.

A police spokesman said: "On Tuesday, August 17 between 10.30am and 1.20pm an unknown person or persons has entered a rear garden to a home.

"An attempt to force open a bedroom window was unsuccessful.

"Access to the property was made by forcing open a kitchen window.

"An untidy search of the bedroom was undertaken and an amount of cash was stolen."

The burglar left by the back door using a key left in the lock.

Anybody with information regarding the incident should contact the East CID Team 2 quoting crime reference number 37/45230/21 on 101.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via its online form.