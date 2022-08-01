Catalytic converter stolen from car in late night theft

A catalytic converter was stolen from a car parked on The Grove in Bungay. - Credit: Google Images

Thieves stole a catalytic converter from a parked car during a late night theft.

Police are seeking information and are appealing for witnesses in connection with the theft from a car in Bungay.

A police spokesman said: "A catalytic converter was stolen from a car parked in The Grove in Bungay just after 1am on Friday, July 22.

"Can you help?"

If you have any information about this incident, please contact Suffolk police quoting crime reference number 37/46628/22 via 101.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.